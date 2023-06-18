Romano: Liverpool remain ‘informed’ on midfielder’s situation, may hope club change their stance

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on what he knows regarding Liverpool’s ongoing interest in Nicolo Barella.

The Italy midfielder has been linked with a possible move to the Reds, with one Inter Milan ultras group even taking to Instagram to issue a hands-off message on the 26-year-old (Gazzetta dello Sport).

The same report mentioned that it might take an offer in the region of €90m (£77m) for the Nerazzurri to entertain any possibility of selling the player, although the Anfield side might hold out hope of this being lowered later in the summer.

In his exclusive Substack column for CaughtOffside, Romano outlined: “Liverpool are informed on the Nicolo Barella situation. They are aware that Inter Milan in principle want to keep Barella and have no intention to let him go.

“The recently reported £50m fee is absolutely not enough to get Barella. In case this stance would change later in the window, Liverpool keep appreciating Barella, but their focus now is also on Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone as priorities in midfield.”

Considering that Inter reportedly want at least £77m for Barella, it’s clear that they’re eager to deter interested clubs from pursuing the midfielder.

However, as Romano outlines, Liverpool may be hopeful that, as the summer progresses, the Champions League runners-up might alter their asking price for the 26-year-old, even if they’re in a strong position as he still has another three years on his contract.

With Thuram and Kone, as well as Gabri Veiga, also featuring prominently on the Reds’ transfer radar, it could be the case that those three are top of the list for Jorg Schmadtke and co, with the club also keeping their hand in for the Italy international should those pursuits reach a conclusion one way or another.

Patience from the LFC hierarchy would be understandable in that context, although there’s a fine balance to be struck between waiting it out in the hope of negotiating a better deal, or being too slow off the mark and letting fellow suitors such as Newcastle (Gazzetta dello Sport) steal in to sign him.

Barella’s name looks likely to remain a much-cited one in Liverpool transfer dispatches for another while yet this summer.

