Romano confirms Premier League outfit ‘preparing’ offer for powerful £50m rated Liverpool target

West Ham are believed to be ‘preparing’ to make their move for Fulham midfielder and reported Liverpool target Joao Palhinha, that’s according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer specialist provided the update on his Twitter page earlier today with the Hammers eager to find a replacement for Declan Rice who is close to joining Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have previously been linked with a move for the Portugal international (Football Insider) who impressed in his debut campaign for the Craven Cottage outfit last term.

West Ham are preparing their first approach for João Palhinha. Not an easy deal with Fulham but he's top of the list for West Ham to replace Declan Rice. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFC Edson Alvarez remains in list but Borussia Dortmund are pushing to agree personal terms after proposal sent. pic.twitter.com/IANa4xL310 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2023

Our German tactician is eager to strengthen his options in the middle of the park ahead of next season and has already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Palhinha is a player that operates in a deep-lying midfield role and someone who is tenacious and helps break up play in front of the defence.

Fabinho, our current defensive midfielder, has become recognised as one of the best players in the world in his respective position since joining the club in 2018 but he struggled for consistency last season.

The former Sporting Lisbon man moved to the capital last year for just £20m but after his impressive showings it’s believed that Marco Silva’s side will hold out for at least £50m for his signature if he does move on this summer.

It remains to be seen what further transfer business we complete ahead of next season but if we’re wanting to bring Palhinha to Merseyside we need to act fast before West Ham get there first.

