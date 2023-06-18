“I’m trying to…” – Federico Valverde addresses his future plans amid Liverpool links

Federico Valverde has emphatically addressed speculation regarding a possible exit from Real Madrid, amid reported links with Liverpool in recent days.

The Reds are understood to have enquired about the 24-year-old’s availability, only to be firmly shut down by the LaLiga giants, who have no intention of letting the midfielder depart (90min).

The Uruguayan has since spoken publicly about his plans for next season amid the discourse over his future, telling ESPN Argentina when asked if he might leave the Spanish capital: “No, no. I’m at Madrid and I’m trying to enjoy every moment and leave my mark on the best club in the world. I want to keep winning titles for the Real Madrid fans.”

When a player is at the epicentre of transfer speculation, it’s common that they’ll publicly pledge loyalty to their current club, and that’s exactly what Valverde has done here.

It could be the case that the 24-year-old is looking to buy time and space with his reassurance to Real Madrid supporters that he doesn’t intend to leave, and the reality of football is that every player ultimately has their price.

The Uruguayan’s one could be rather steep for Liverpool, though – El Nacional have claimed that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will give short shrift to any offers of less than €100m (£85.9m) up front, refusing to entertain even the prospect of that figure being reached after bonuses.

Valverde certainly continues to be trusted by his manager Carlo Ancelotti, who handed him 29 La Liga starts and 56 appearances in all competitions last season (Transfermarkt), so it doesn’t seem likely that he’d be pushing for the Bernabeu exit door.

He’d certainly be a most welcome midfield signing for the Reds if they were to get him, but in reality it seems hugely unlikely that the Anfield club would suddenly produce the fee that Real Madrid reportedly want for the 24-year-old.

Instead, Liverpool’s focus will likely be on more attainable midfield transfer targets over the summer.

