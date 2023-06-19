Alexander-Arnold positional change for Liverpool hinted by teammate who wants to play alongside Trent

Trent Alexander-Arnold shone for England in his new central midfield role and after performing well as an inverted full-back for the Reds too, many think that his full-time move to join the midfield could soon be happening.

Speaking with the Belfast Telegraph, Conor Bradley was asked if he could play with our No.66 and said: “Yeah, obviously it’s down to the gaffer, whatever he decides.

“Trent is a special talent, he’s one of a kind, he’s a brilliant footballer. We’ll just have to wait and see, see how I do in pre-season, and then we go from there.”

With the Scouser holding down the right-back role for six years, it would be fair for any young player in the same role to think that they would have to compete with the 24-year-old for a starting position.

However, with the Northern-Irish international having such an impressive season with Bolton, it could now be assumed that he will be fighting for a place in the starting 11.

Perhaps having the option to play the Scouser in our team in midfield and then the 19-year-old at right-back could be explored, at the very least during pre-season.

It may have just been an answer that also meant that the man who won the player of the year award for the League One club last season will be fighting for first-team football in general.

Whatever the outcome, we will all be eagerly awaiting to see how Trent’s role changes in the coming weeks, months and years.

