(Video) New drone footage shows visible progress of Anfield expansion ahead of 2023/24 season

Liverpool fans will be quite pleased to see the discernible progress being made on the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand, as seen in newly-publicised drone footage.

YouTuber user Mister Drone UK posted a 15-minute video on Monday morning with aerial shots of the latest state of the renovation from every possible angle, and there were clear signs of the works getting ever closer to being completed.

As noted by the uploader in their description of the footage, the inside lifting appears to be finished, while the volume of heavy machinery on site has decreased significantly from recent weeks and internal scaffolding is now minimal.

Some seating is also visible in the upper tier of the expanded Anfield Road Stand, and it looks increasingly as if the work will be fully completed in time for Liverpool’s first home match of the 2023/24 season against Bournemouth, which is currently scheduled for two months from today.

It’s very pleasing to see such clear progress being made on the renovation of the stand, which’ll increase the stadium’s capacity to 61,000, and we can’t wait to see how it’ll look when it’s ready to open to the public, hopefully in time for the new campaign!

You can view the aerial footage of the Anfield Road Stand expansion below, via Mister Drone UK on YouTube: