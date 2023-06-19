Cash-strapped European side may be forced to sell reported Liverpool target at the right price – RMC

Cash-strapped Lyon may be forced to sell some of their most valuable assets this summer, including one player with whom Liverpool have been linked in recent weeks.

As outlined by RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 outfit desperately need to raise funds in order to comply with financial regulations and are likely to accept offers for the likes of Rayan Cherki, Thiago Mendes, Bradley Barcola and others if any such bids are to the club’s satisfaction.

The latter of those names is a player who the Reds are believed to have scouted ‘extensively’ during the 2022/23 season and in whom they have a ‘strong interest’, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

READ MORE: Transfer reporter: Liverpool keeping tabs on recent international debutant who’s wowed John Barnes

READ MORE: Stan Collymore says Andy Robertson would’ve been ‘annoyed’ by Haaland hype before Scotland victory

Despite Lyon enduring a poor campaign, Barcola impressed for Les Gones, with seven goals and 10 assists from 31 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

The 20-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line and could potentially be a useful right-sided option as cover for Mo Salah, who’ll miss a few games in the early weeks of 2024 due to his involvement with Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations.

He already has a big admirer in teammate and former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, who said last month: “He enjoys making efforts, helping the team and he thinks collectively. It’s wonderful for me to play with him.”

Other positions such as midfield and defence will likely take priority for Liverpool in the current transfer window, but if Jurgen Klopp does wish to avail of an opportunity to bolster his attack, a move for Barcola could be considered.

The Lyon forward is valued at a modest €12.4m (£10.6m) by Football Transfers, and with the Ligue 1 club needing to sell players, it shouldn’t take an extortionate offer from the Reds to sign him if they’re strongly thinking about taking advantage of the French outfit’s financial struggles.

A transfer might never happen, but it may nonetheless be a situation of interest to the Anfield hierarchy.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!