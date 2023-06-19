Bayern president breaks Gravenberch silence amidst Liverpool links

Ryan Gravenberch has been one of many names that have been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and the speculation around the player has led to his current club’s president speaking out about the midfielder’s future.

Speaking with BILD (translated), Herbert Hainer said: “In my opinion, he is an incredibly talented player. That’s why we brought him. He got more playing time towards the end of the season. I’m sure he’ll get more playing time in the future.”

It seems then, as many have already expected, the future for the Dutchman does lie at Bayern Munich and he is going to give it another go at the Bundesliga club next season.

It was obvious that the 21-year-old was disappointed to only be handed a start in 9% of the league games in the last campaign but there must have been some talks behind the scenes that suggest this won’t happen again.

Although game time can never be guaranteed, a young player needs to be on the pitch and his lack of opportunity to perform will have hindered the former Ajax man’s ability to progress last year.

It was clear that we had spotted a frustrated and talented player who could possibly be looking for a way out, hoping to pounce on an opportunity.

Now we’ll just have to keep tabs from a distance and see if the Germans keep their promise, if not we may be able to move for the player again in the future.

