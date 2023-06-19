‘We’ll see…’ – Liverpool-linked Serie A wizard may have left door open for a summer transfer

One player who’s been linked with Liverpool this summer has appeared to leave the door open for a possible exit from his current club.

Federico Chiesa – for whom the Reds were reportedly prepared to table an offer (Calciomercatoweb) – was speaking to the media after he scored during Italy’s 3-2 win over Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League third place match on Sunday.

The Juventus forward has said that he’s now looking forward to a summer break before turning his attention to the 2023/24 season, although where’ll he be playing in that campaign may yet to be determined.

The 25-year-old stated (via Calciomercato): “I’m happy with how I finished, it was a really difficult year for me. Now I’m only thinking about the holidays, then from next season I’ll start preparing already from the summer training camp.

“Reopening with me? We’ll see, I’m at Juventus and I’m thinking about Juventus.”

Chiesa’s remark of “we’ll see” could be interpreted as him remaining somewhat uncertain on what next season holds for him, even if he quickly added that he’s “thinking about Juventus”.

That two-word utterance may strike a chord with interested clubs, but despite the aforementioned reports from Italy of a bid being in the pipelines, a reliable journalist in James Pearce recently told The Athletic that Liverpool won’t be making a move for the Italy international.

Having led Virgil van Dijk a merry dance in the lead-up to his goal against Netherlands yesterday, Reds fans may have allowed themselves to ponder what the 25-year-old could do for Jurgen Klopp’s side if he were to join the Dutch defender at Anfield.

However, with an abundance of attacking riches already in situ, LFC’s transfer plans are set to revolve around other areas of the squad, with a plethora of midfield and defensive targets being mooted over the past few weeks.

A move for Chiesa doesn’t seem likely in 2023, but he could be an option to revisit further down the line if the opportunity comes up and Liverpool are in need of additions in the final third.

