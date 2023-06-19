Transfer reporter: Liverpool keeping tabs on recent international debutant who’s wowed John Barnes

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on a Premier League star who recently made his international debut.

According to transfer reporter Ekrem Konur on Twitter, the Reds are ‘planning to check on the situation‘ of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, having initially been linked with a possible move to Anfield last month (Evening Standard).

The 24-year-old, who downplayed that previous speculation at the time, currently has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park (Transfermarkt).

Eze enjoyed a very impressive season for the Eagles as he netted 10 times in the Premier League, with six of those coming in a seven-match spell after Easter as he finished the campaign in style (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, his performances earned him a call-up to the senior England squad, and he made his Three Lions debut off the bench in their Euro 2024 qualifying win away to Malta last Friday (BBC Sport).

He’s also earned the approval of an Anfield legend in John Barnes, who said last month: “He’s a great player that could fit into any of the top teams in the country. I would absolutely love him at Liverpool. Absolutely.”

Whether Eze would carve out a regular starting berth for the Reds remains to be seen, taking into account that he typically plays as an attacking midfielder or on the left-hand side of the forward line (Transfermarkt).

Jurgen Klopp seemingly intends to use Alexis Mac Allister in the number 10 role, while there’s already an abundance of competition for the left winger position in the team, so the Palace wizard mightn’t be a guaranteed starter if he came to Merseyside.

However, if he were willing to accept it, he could be a more than useful squad player who’d likely get plenty of minutes in the Europa League, or possibly allow for others to be rested in top-flight action, and he’s already proven capable of making a telling impact in the Premier League.

Konur’s update suggests that any interest from Liverpool is at a very preliminary stage, so concrete movement shouldn’t be expected too soon, although Eze may be an interesting option to explore depending on how the Reds’ other transfer pursuits transpire.

You can see Konur’s tweet below, via @Ekremkonur on Twitter:

