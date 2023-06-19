(Video) Liverpool star Jordan Henderson grabs an assist during convincing first half for England

Jordan Henderson helped himself to an assist during a convincing first-half display by England in their Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday night.

The Liverpool captain had a hand in the Three Lions’ third goal on the stroke of half-time as he teed up Marcus Rashford for a simple finish at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane capitalised on careless play out from the back by the away side and he laid off the ball to the Reds skipper, who surged to the edge of the six-yard box before cutting it back for the Manchester United forward to provide the close-range finish and put Gareth Southgate’s team in a very commanding position going into the interval.

It was Henderson’s 11th assist for England on the night of his 76th international cap (Transfermarkt) and his second time setting up a goal at Old Trafford, having set up Mo Salah’s hat-trick clincher in Liverpool’s legendary 5-0 win at the venue in October 2021.

With the home side adding to their advantage early in the second half, it looks like being another night where the Reds’ number 14 registers a goal contributon in an emphatic win at the Manchester venue.

You can see Henderson’s assist for Rashford below, via @VMSportIE on Twitter: