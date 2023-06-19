Liverpool have interest in European winner who’s set to snub title-winning giants – report

Liverpool are reported to have an interest in one player who recently tasted glory on the European stage and is seemingly set to snub a title-winning club from the continent.

The Daily Mail mentioned on Monday that ‘there had been rumours of interest’ from Anfield in a move for Kyle Walker, for whom Bayern Munich are believed to have been discussing a possible £15m transfer.

However, it looks as if the Reds and the Bundesliga champions will both be left disappointed, as the 33-year-old has opened talks Manchester City over a contract extension amid his preference to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

A few days after being a late substitute in the Champions League final as Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed over Inter Milan, Walker’s future has been the subject of discourse, amid reports that Sheffield United want to bring him back to his boyhood club (talkSPORT).

The Daily Mail‘s report comes off the back of a plea on Twitter from former Liverpool defender Don Hutchison for his previous employers to try and bring the right-back to Anfield, in light of the speculation which has emerged of late.

In truth, the prospects of the Scot getting his wish are very slim, and not just because the England international already seems to be working on trying to extend his time in Manchester.

Even if he’d been banging down the door looking for an exit, it’d be highly improbable that Pep Guardiola would sanction a departure to the team who’ve posed the strongest challenge to City’s dominance of English football under the Spaniard’s watch.

A right-back of Walker’s high-level experience and trophy-laden CV (Transfermarkt) would’ve been a fine addition for Liverpool, but despite the reports of the Reds showing an interest, we shouldn’t expect to see him inside the home dressing room at Anfield any time soon.

