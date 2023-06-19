(Video) Liverpool fans will worry as Van Dijk is easily beaten by Liverpool-linked forward on international duty

It’s been a ridiculously long season for many within Jurgen Klopp’s squad and in his 53rd game of the season for club and country, Virgil van Dijk has been receiving some criticism for his latest performance.

Starring against Italy, the Nations League third place play-off match was finely poised at 2-1 until a ball was played into the path of Federico Chiesa, who began his pursuit of a goal.

The captain of his nation began trying to stop the Juventus man, who has been linked with a move to Anfield himself, but the ease in which he carried the ball towards goal was quite worrying.

It seemed clear that our No.4 was trying to block any passes that could come across the box but it ended up being a simple run towards goal and well taken finish from his Italian opponent.

You can watch van Dijk’s defending for the Italy goal via @NOSsport on Twitter:

Weg spanning, Italië komt op 1-3 door een doelpunt van Chiesa. pic.twitter.com/6EFEfjscPt — NOS Sport (@NOSsport) June 18, 2023

