(Video) Football fans shocked by Manchester City chairman’s outrageous statement amid 115 charges

Manchester City have just come off the back of an amazing campaign but their successes have been hugely tarnished because of the legal matters the club are currently facing.

Addressing these issues, club owner Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Obviously I can’t talk about them, unfortunately, for legal reasons. We are going through the legal proceedings that take whatever time they take and when we are done and I will give you my very blunt views. I have very strong views but I am going to be restrained.

“It is very frustrating as it takes so much from the great work that is happening at this club, and it is happening not just on the football pitch.

“What these players have achieved, the treble, is incredible. I’d rather people focus on their football and what they are achieving on the pitch and what they are achieving in every competition that they are in. That is the reality.”

The 115 charges that are placed against the club are going to be remembered by all football fans until the matter is addressed but the way in which the 48-year-old is dismissing that any are true, is quite an outrageous statement to make.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens but there will be an asterisk by Pep Guardiola’s achievements until these matters are resolved.

You can watch Al Mubarak’s comments on Manchester City’s financial breaches via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

