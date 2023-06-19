Talks held as two clubs vie to secure move for Liverpool’s ‘Little Messi’ – report

One gifted Liverpool youngster could find himself at the centre of a tug-of-war between two clubs from his homeland who hope to secure him for the 2023/24 season at least.

Polish outlet Sportowe Fakty reported that Gornik Zabrze, along with one of Widzew Lodz or LKS Lodz, are interested in securing a move for Mateusz Musialowski, with talks apparently held with the two teams vying to sign him.

The report mentions the possibility of a loan, but with the 19-year-old’s contract at Anfield expiring next June (Transfermarkt), the Reds may need to agree fresh terms with the winger before sanctioning a temporary departure.

Musialowski has yet to feature for Liverpool’s first team or even make a senior matchday squad in a competitive fixture (Transfermarkt), although he boasts a huge compliment from one of his compatriots who used to grace the shirt.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo in May, Jerzy Dudek dubbed the teenager ‘Little Messi’, adding that he’s a ‘very talented’ and ‘skilful’ prospect.

The comparison with the Argentina legend can seem an inadvisable burden to place on the Polish youngster, but another way of looking at it is that it highlights just how much raw talent the Reds prodigy could unleash in the future.

Musialowski shot to fame in 2021 when he scored a sensational solo goal for Liverpool’s under-18s in a match against Newcastle, one which had echoes of an equally breathtaking strike from Messi at a similar age for Barcelona against Getafe 14 years previously.

He seems too good a talent to lose for free, so hopefully the Merseyside club can agree a contract extension if they decide to loan him to a club in his homeland to gain some valuable first-team exposure.

