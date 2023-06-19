‘It’s just a case of…’ – Reliable journo sounds optimistic note over Liverpool’s Thuram pursuit

Neil Jones has voiced his confidence that Liverpool could succeed in signing Khephren Thuram if they truly push for the Nice midfielder and can agree upon a transfer fee.

The 22-year-old has been foremost among the list of names with whom the Reds have been linked of late, amid some reports that he’s ‘hoping for a move to Anfield’ this summer (Football Transfers).

There had been claims of personal terms being agreed with the Merseyside club, although James Pearce stated that things aren’t quite that far advanced as of yet.

Reliable reporter Jones was speaking on The Redmen TV‘s Journo Insight show when he addressed the current state of affairs with Thuram.

He said: “Liverpool are obviously not really saying much about anyone at the moment. Whether that’s because nothing is happening, or because they’re just in this impasse in terms of nothing has been agreed.

“We’re old enough and wise enough now with Liverpool – when they say that they’re in for someone, that tends to mean it’s almost done. At the moment that isn’t the case.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that Nice would sell this summer. I don’t think there’s any doubt that the player would leave this summer. I think the question is: what’s the fee and do Liverpool think he’s worth it?

“I’ve got a fancy that he will be someone who Liverpool push for, or are pushing for. As of yet, there’s no huge update in that regard.

“We’re in a situation at the moment where we’re all a little bit waiting for the next step, which I guess would be a fee or a negotiation over a fee. I can’t see a situation where the fee is completely out of Liverpool’s range on this one.

“I think it’s just a case of do they really, really want to go for it, and if they do, I think they’ll get him.”

The ongoing links with Thuram appear to have cooled slightly in recent days, which may suggest that progress on the potential transfer is moving gradually.

That’s understandable when you consider that the midfielder is currently with the France squad for the European Under-21 Championship, with that tournament being his focus for the next two to three weeks before he can again concentrate fully on his club career.

Jurgen Klopp has previously indicated that he’d like to get the bulk of Liverpool’s summer transfer business completed by the start of pre-season on 8 July, so some Reds supporters may be worried that only one signings has been completed thus far.

However, there are still more than two months remaining in the transfer window, so there’s plenty of time for target such as Thuram to be signed. Also, as Jones has hinted, it could simply be a case that the next step in this pursuit is taking time to work through.

He seems confident that, once the Merseysiders truly push for the 22-year-old, the deal will get done. Time is still very much on Liverpool’s side to ensure that the Frenchman is lining out at Anfield by the time autumn arrives.

