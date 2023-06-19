Liverpool primed to swoop for defender after multiple scouting missions – Calciomercato

Liverpool could soon be about to strengthen their defensive ranks with a signing from a Serie A club, according to reports from Italy.

Calciomercato claimed that the Reds are ‘ready to attack’ for Patrick Dorgu of Lecce, with the 19-year-old having been scouted on multiple occasions by a delegation from Merseyside.

In light of having seen him up close and clearly being impressed by what they saw, the Anfield giants are ‘now ready to snatch him’ from the Salentini.

READ MORE: (Video) Van Dijk is ‘ashamed’ of Holland after ‘very disappointing’ Nations League loss

READ MORE: Romano confirms Jordan Henderson held transfer talks with England teammate over Liverpool move

It should be noted that the left-back would initially be a signing for Liverpool’s underage setup rather than going straight into Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad.

Dorgu has yet to actually play at first-team level for either his current club or previous side Nordsjaelland, although he has made an impression with Lecce’s Primavera team, scoring four times in 38 appearances during the most recent campaign (Transfermarkt).

He’s also received occasional invites to train with the Salentini’s first team (All Nigeria Soccer), a sign that he’s caught the eye of their manager Marco Baroni.

The 19-year-old could challenge Owen Beck and the returning Luke Chambers for a place in Barry Lewtas’ under-23 side at Liverpool if the Reds swoop for him, with a possible eye to a senior callup for early round domestic cup ties.

He’s very much one for the future, but all going well we may see the name of Patrick Dorgu occupying a team sheet at Anfield in a few years’ time.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!