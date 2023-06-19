Romano confirms Jordan Henderson held transfer talks with England teammate over Liverpool move

Liverpool fans are expecting this summer to be a busy one and that will require a lot of work from many within the club and it appears that even Jordan Henderson is attempting to play his part in transfer negotiations, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, the transfer journalist said: “Just to be clear with Bellingham, who mentioned being approached by players from other clubs when he spoke at his Real Madrid unveiling last week, he made up his mind to move to Real back in April.

“It’s normal for players to try convincing their international teammates or former club teammates to follow them, it’s nothing new, but Bellingham’s mind was made up.

“Players like Jordan Henderson, Erling Haaland, all of them tried to discuss Bellingham’s future with him, but it’s absolutely normal and it’s not a decisive factor in how a player picks their next move.”

We’ve all seen that the England international has now completed a move to Real Madrid and so, although we can commend our captain for trying to make this move happen, it wasn’t ultimately successful in this case.

We can perhaps be thankful though that Erling Haaland was similarly unsuccessful, as the prospect of the former Borussia Dortmund duo being reunited in the Etihad Stadium is quite a worrying one.

Jude Bellingham’s immediate future lies in Spain and you have to commend the teenager for now moving to his third different country in his short career, something that most English players never do.

Being skipper of the Reds does often lead to having a senior role in more than just on-field actions and, much like Steven Gerrard was often asked to do when he was in the role, speaking to potential new players is always likely to be on the agenda.

With this target slipping though our grasp, it will be interesting to see if there’s any other names on Jurgen Klopp’s shopping list that might also be asked about a possible Anfield move – with James Maddison already being spotted in close company with Trent Alexander-Arnold is this camp.

