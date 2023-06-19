‘Serious doubts’ over Steven Gerrard’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia – report

Steven Gerrard looked poised to take the top job at Al-Etiffaq and there were even several sightings of the Scouser in what looked to be his new country of residence but all may not have been as it seemed.

As reported by French journalist Romain Molina (translated): ‘Steven Gerrard left Saudi Arabia without signing a contract with Al-Etiffaq. Big doubt that it will happen now.

‘Gerrard didn’t sign his contract with Al-Etiffaq before he left Saudi Arabia. There are serious doubts about his arrival…’.

After being recorded entering the stadium and signing Liverpool merchandise, it looked like an announcement was imminent but now this seems to be a move that is slipping away from being completed.

The 43-year-old must have been interested enough in the job to go and visit the club and that was probably with the view to go and sign a contract but to leave the nation with no paperwork completed, is only a bad sign for the Saudi Pro League team.

There’s no doubt that some would think that our former captain taking a job in the middle east would tarnish his reputation as an aspiring top-flight coach.

Roles at Rangers and Aston Villa have showcased the ability of the boyhood Red but perhaps the sacking at Villa Park has ended any chance of taking the hot seat at Anfield – which must be his long-term goal.

Whether giving up on coaching is soon set to follow or a re-assessment of his goals and strategy to return to the top, it’s a crossroads moment in the Huyton-born manager’s journey.

You can view the update on Gerrard via @Romain_Molina on Twitter:

Steven Gerrard est bien parti d’Arabie saoudite sans signer de contrat avec Al-Etiffaq. Gros doute que ça se fasse désormais. Gerrard didn’t sign his contract with Al-Etiffaq before he left Saudi Arabia. There are serious doubts about his arrival… — Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) June 18, 2023

