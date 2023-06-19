(Video) Typically inch-perfect Trent pass sets up Saka to score England’s fourth of the night

Trent Alexander-Arnold showed why he’s one of the most gifted passers of a football in the world with a sublime assist in England’s emphatic display against North Macedonia tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side were already 3-0 to the good at half-time and they needed just two minutes of the second half to further extend their advantage at Old Trafford.

It stemmed from a simply glorious pass from the Liverpool star, who lofted a first-time ball over the top of the visitors’ defence to pick out Bukayo Saka from all of 50 yards, with the Arsenal man taking a couple of touches before unleashing a rocket of a shot past Stole Dimitrievski.

Trent Alexander Arnold 🤝 Bukayo Saka pic.twitter.com/w4WqTSOZC7 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) June 19, 2023

It was the scorer’s second goal of the night, and he quickly went on to complete his hat-trick as England ran riot in Manchester.

The Gunners maestro will understandably get plenty of the headlines tonight and tomorrow, although he’ll readily acknowledge Trent’s typically inch-perfect contribution towards one portion of his treble at Old Trafford.

You can see Trent’s assist for Saka below, via @VMSportIE on Twitter: