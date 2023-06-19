(Video) Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo link-up brilliantly on international duty

Despite it being ridiculous that so many of our players are still in action on international duty, it’s always good to see more than one starring in the same side and that’s what happened with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

The pair are both integral parts of Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side and their club relationship was evident, as the captain of his nation sent an accurate long-ranged pass to our No.18.

READ MORE: (Image) Darwin Nunez’s new number at Liverpool ‘Prepped & Ready’ – report

The 24-year-old managed to bring the ball down well and dispatch a shot on the Italian goal but Gianluigi Donnarumma managed to get himself in the way and stop the effort hitting the back of his net.

Not the ideal ending but a good glimpse to the working relationship between two our most important players for the new season.

You can watch the van Dijk and Gakpo move (from 3:08) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!