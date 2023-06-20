Rafa Benitez to make major decision on Liverpool transfer; agreement due in ‘hours or days’ – report

Liverpool fans are expecting that there’s still set to be more transfer activity this summer but may perhaps be surprised to hear that Rafa Benitez looks set to have a major role in at least one deal for the Reds.

As reported by Revelo (translated): ‘Celta is about to sign the coach who will lead the team in its centenary year.

‘The group from Vigo has accelerated negotiations with Rafa Benítez in the last few hours so that he becomes their new coach immediately and the will of both parties is to close an agreement in the next few hours or days’.

Seeing as the former Anfield boss looks set to be taking the job at Celta Vigo, that also means that he will soon be in charge of the club that currently employs Gabri Veiga – so we may soon see the duo negotiating with the Reds.

James Pearce confirmed that the youngster who shone for his boyhood club was ‘under consideration’ for a move to Merseyside and with Spanish outlet SPORT reporting (translated) that the player is ‘always where he should be and that quality is pure gold’ – there’s reason to be excited about his potential arrival.

The 21-year-old recorded 11 goals and four assists across 40 games in all competitions last season for Celta Vigo, which helped them secure a 13th placed finish in La Liga and avoid a relegation battle.

His attacking prowess would potentially add a new dimension to our midfield options and with Fabrizio Romano also confirming our interest in the player, this should be a move that we can begin to get excited about.

Whether the former Everton boss will be able to convince the Spanish Under-21 international that he should play under Jurgen Klopp, we’ll have to wait and see but many will hope that the coach only has good things to say about his time at the helm of our club.

