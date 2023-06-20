Chelsea suffer transfer sucker punch in race for £34m ‘electric’ Liverpool target – report

Rafa Benitez is reportedly close to becoming the next manager of La Liga-based side Celta Vigo, an Athletic report has confirmed.

It’s a move that will be of great interest to Liverpool fans in particular, not simply because of the Reds’ obvious shared history with the Spaniard, but also due to the presence of reported target Gabri Veiga (GIVEMESPORT) at the Galicia-based outfit.

With Premier League rivals Chelsea (another former employer of the 63-year-old tactician) also considered to be contenders for the 21-year-old’s signature (Florian Plettenberg), this could be one transfer to keep a very close eye on.

Could Merseyside loyalty come into play?

We must first emphasise that both the La Liga side and its potential new manager will be highly reluctant to lose an ‘electric’ (Fabrizio Romano via Yahoo Sports) talent currently deemed their most exciting – certainly their most exciting since the rise of club legend Iago Aspas.

That being said, if the reported release clause of £34m (Newcastle World) is met this summer, there’s very little either party can do to prevent an exit.

Some level of influence hypothetically could be exercised on Benitez’s part to shift the tide in either Liverpool or Chelsea’s favour of course, with the former surely the more likely to be given the nod.

It’s purely conjecture on our part, of course, though a factor we could yet lean on should a potential transfer come down to a straight shootout between ourselves and the Blues.

