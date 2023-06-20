Club chief says 24 y/o linked with Liverpool this year would be ‘excited’ by Premier League move

Villarreal CEO Roig Negueroles has said that Samuel Chukwueze would be ‘excited’ by a move to the Premier League, having been linked with Liverpool earlier this year.

In April, Defensa Central reported that the Reds were among several English top-flight clubs ‘closely following’ the winger, whose contract is about to enter its final 12 months (Transfermarkt).

The LaLiga outfit’s chief executive gave an interview to Spanish outlet AS in which he addressed the situations regarding a few players at the Estadio de la Ceramica, including the 24-year-old forward.

When asked about Chukwueze, Negueroles replied: “Samu is an extraordinary boy who has been with us for many years.

“It is true that he is excited to play for a big club in Europe or in the Premier League, and we have always worked hand in hand to improve him, and if this option came up, we would sit down and negotiate it. But it will be necessary to see if any beneficial offer arrives for the three parties.

“In this case, no offer has yet arrived, and he has one more year on his contract. What we are clear about is that if something very good doesn’t come along, he will continue.”

READ MORE: Sky reporter drops significant Gabri Veiga update amid reported Liverpool contact

READ MORE: Liverpool have interest in 18 y/o with family ties to Anfield – but they’re at risk of missing out

Chukwueze is player who’s frequently been linked with Liverpool at various intervals over the past few years, although there hadn’t been any reports mentioning the Reds since the aforementioned rumour a couple of months ago.

That may suggest it’s a tenuous link at best, particularly when other areas of the pitch are likely to be occupying the primary attention of Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp.

Nonetheless, it’s interesting to hear Negueroles saying that the Nigerian would be ‘excited’ to play in the Premier League, which could be music to the ears of any English club who had been exploring a possible move for him.

Chukwueze’s contract situation could also force Villarreal to consider any decent offers for him if they can’t agree fresh terms with the 24-year-old, who plays mostly as a right winger (Transfermarkt).

However, just like positional peer Mo Salah, he’s set to miss a few weeks of the club season next January due to the Africa Cup of Nations, for which both Nigeria and Egypt have qualified.

Aside from that standout complication, it’ll be interesting to see if, off the back of Negueroles’ comments, Liverpool renew their previous interest in the forward to offer a right-sided alternative to the Reds’ ever-prolific number 11.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!