(Video) Luis Diaz scores worldie header for Colombia against Germany

Luis Diaz is currently playing out the end of his season, one which has been full of injury pain for the attacker, and has done so in style by scoring a sublime header against Germany.

Juan Cuadrado had the ball on the right wing and attacked the defence with a wicked cross in towards our No.23, who had a lot to do with the pass that was sent his way.

READ MORE: Liverpool confirm ‘BIG news’ as Anfield arrival announced

Marc-Andre ter Stegen stood no chance as the ball sailed into the top right-hand corner of his net and the celebrations that followed showed the joy that it brought for the 26-year-old.

Let’s hope that this form can continue into the new season and that the former Porto man can reignite his Anfield career ahead of a crucial campaign.

You can watch Diaz’s goal via @ViaplaySportsUK on Twitter

You won't see many better cross x header combinations than this 🤯👏 Colombia take the lead against Germany thanks to a brilliant goal 🇨🇴@LFC's Luis Díaz the scorer ⚽ pic.twitter.com/5QUFPOAFSt — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!