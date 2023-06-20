‘Always at you’ – Ex-Everton winger names current Liverpool midfielder as worst ‘sledger’ of his career

There’s always been a rivalry between Liverpool and Everton supporters and it’s clear that this carries onto the players on the pitch and one former Blue has perhaps given the best example of this.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, host Laura Woods asked Andros Townsend: “What’s the worst bit of sledging that you’ve heard on the football pitch? Was there a serial offender?”.

To which the ex-Toffee responded: “Probably [Jordan] Henderson. He’s always talking, he’s always at you, he’s one”.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool looking to offer sub role for midfielder Guardiola is ‘really impressed’ with – report

Anyone who was watching the Reds during the COVID-forced empty stadium days, knows how vocal our captain is on the pitch and as helpful as it must be for his own teammates – it’s obviously rather annoying for the opposition.

The 31-year-old has played against the Sunderland-born midfielder for four different clubs, during our skipper’s time as a Red, so it’s not as if he can use the veil of a Merseyside derby as a reason for his sledging.

It does show how great of a leader the 33-year-old is though and why he’s so well respected by teammates and coaches, due to him being able to send the standards on the pitch.

You don’t get to become captain of our football club by being a wall flower and you don’t keep the job for eight years without being good at what you do, so long may the annoyance of the England international continue!

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!