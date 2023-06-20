Liverpool confirm ‘BIG news’ as Anfield arrival announced

Liverpool supporters of all kinds have been hoping for exciting announcements this summer but there’s perhaps a more specific group of our fans that will be most interested in the latest announcement.

As reported on the club’s Twitter account: ‘We have some BIG news! 🎶 @taylorswift13 | The Eras Tour is coming to Anfield on 14 and 15 June 2024. Find out more 👇 #LiverpoolTSTheErasTour’.

It’s perhaps not the extra midfield cover or further defensive reinforcement many would have hoped for but it’s a sign of the growing influence of our home stadium as a music venue and extra revenue generator.

Many around the world know how important culturally Anfield is and the more we see acts of the magnitude of Taylor Swift perform there, the bigger it’s reach will become and the more money the club and the city can make.

Most will be non-fussed about hearing this but the chance to utilise the new stands and seats that FSG have provided, even after the season has come to a close, is only a positive.

As always, all we ask is that these funds are pumped back into the club and that we can continue to build Jurgen Klopp a competitive playing squad – so that we can clinch the biggest pieces of silverware on offer.

