Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign midfielder that Steven Gerrard says is ‘coming into his prime’ – report

Liverpool supporters are aware that this summer will bring with it several new players and with Alexis Mac Allister already in the bag, attention is turning to who could be next and it appears that they may have been located.

As reported by Rousing the Kop: ‘Liverpool are reported favourites to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella’.

The midfielder is well known across Europe, with Steven Gerrard stating: “I watched him against England in Naples and he was involved in all parts of the game. He did really well against the England midfield – Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. He’s at a good age as well, coming into his prime” (via The Mirror).

READ MORE: (Video) Football fans shocked by Manchester City chairman’s outrageous statement amid 115 charges

It’s been widely expected for a while that the Reds would be purchasing another midfielder in this window and now it seems that the Italian may be the man who could be poised to join our squad.

The 26-year-old is at the top end of the age range we would be looking at but with our former captain saying that he is reaching his prime, we should still be able to get plenty of years out of him.

Jurgen Klopp will be impressed to see that he played 52 games for Inter Milan in all competitions this season, demonstrating his durability in a physical position of the pitch.

There’s also the fact that the Italy international can perform as a central, defensive and attacking midfielder which can add some important versatility to our squad as well.

There will no doubt be several irons in many different fires at the moment, as we ready who will be the next man we try and lure to Anfield, but things seem to be going well in the negotiations for the former Cagliari man.

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!