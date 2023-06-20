Liverpool now officially have two of the most exciting young talents in world football

The highly exciting talent possessed by young stars Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic has now been officially recognised after the pair were included in the shortlist for the 2023 Golden Boy award.

This update comes courtesy of Liverpool’s official website following the release of a 100-man strong list of potential contenders under the age of 21, which also features the likes of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

It goes to show just excited fans should feel about the two midfielders, with the Spanish-Serbian a deserving inclusion after a rather remarkable and unprecedented rise up the ranks following the World Cup in Qatar.

READ MORE: Chelsea suffer transfer sucker punch in race for £34m ‘electric’ Liverpool target – report

READ MORE: Gerrard has Trent Alexander-Arnold theory that would change Liverpool’s transfer plans

It was certainly not hyperbolic on Mo Salah’s part to claim that the teenager had been our best player following the international break and it’s a crying shame that his positive run of form was curtailed early by injury.

Such was the demand on young legs, however, that our recruitment team can’t afford to skimp out on new midfielders this summer – ideally a further two must be brought in to supplement the quality addition of Alexis Mac Allister.

Whether such an eventuality comes to pass remains to be seen, particularly given how the Saudi Pro League’s transfer exploits have thrown something of a spanner in the works regarding potential exits.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!