Upcoming Liverpool matches and where to watch them

Liverpool face a difficult start to the 2023-24 Premier League season with a challenging match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge for the first competitive game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Jurgen Klopp’s team should avoid repeating their lackadaisical start from last season as it led to their failure to secure a Champions League spot.

Liverpool, deemed one of the top and widely acclaimed teams in the globe, is prominently showcased on USA Network or NBC during manifold games. However, for games that are not made available on these networks, Liverpool and other Premier League teams can be accessed via Peacock, which is NBC’s subscription-based streaming platform. Read on if you are wondering: “How can I watch Liverpool games for free?”

Friendly Games

Karlsruher SC and Liverpool will face off in a Club Friendly Games match on July 19, 2023, at 18:30 UTC. Don’t miss this exciting matchup between two talented teams that will take place at the BBBank Wildpark Stadium.

On July 24th, 2023 at 11:00 UTC, an exciting match between SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Liverpool will commence. Get ready for a thrilling showdown at the Trolli-Arena in Furth, Germany.

Liverpool will take part in the upcoming pre-season tournament in Singapore. Their official opponents are Leicester City. The match is set for July 30th, and fans can anticipate an exciting showdown between these two elite teams.

Premier League

Liverpool’s average attendance of 53,143 is the 6th highest in the Premier League. The upcoming away matches appear to be challenging. They are set to face newly-promoted Newcastle United, formidable Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton. Despite requesting an away fixture to allow for the completion of the £80m Anfield Road Stand, Liverpool will have their opening game at home against Bournemouth in front of a larger crowd of around 61,000 fans.

Unfortunately, there is no iPlayer USA version available. However, you can view every goal and highlight from the Reds’ Premier League season, alongside expert analysis with a VPN on. Many people wonder: “How to watch BBC iPlayer in USA?” They can get a VPN download free of charge to access geo-blocked content. For instance, with trusted services like VeePN, you can catch it all using BBC iPlayer. You can test out its tools using a free trial. This VPN will allow you to watch the upcoming matches live. Using this BBC iPlayer free Chrome VPN, you can enjoy the games whilst travelling.

Liverpool’s path to redemption in the Premier League looks daunting as they prepare to face a challenging start to the new season. The beginning of the 2023-24 Premier League season will be marked by a significant match between Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea. This encounter, the most noteworthy of the opening weekend, will act as a barometer to evaluate the progress made by both teams since the culmination of the 2022-23 season.

The opening fixture, scheduled on August 13th, sees the two teams battle it out yet again at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool’s track record against Chelsea is not impressive having failed to beat them in the Premier League for almost two years. Their last win against them was in September 2020.

On August 19, Liverpool will face off against Bournemouth at Anfield, possibly reliving their 9-0 victory against the Cherries in their first home game last season. The final August fixture will take Liverpool to Newcastle on August 26 at St James’ Park for another challenging match. On September 2, Liverpool will return home to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, a match that ultimately prevented the Reds from securing a top-four spot. Mohamed Salah and the team will then travel to Wolves on September 16 for another demanding away game at the Molineux Stadium.

The initial Merseyside derby is scheduled to take place at Anfield on October 21, followed by a match against the Treble-winning Manchester City on November 25. Their match in 2022 was viewed by more than 20 million people across the globe. During the crucial festive season, Liverpool will face two consecutive games against title contenders Manchester United and Arsenal. While Liverpool is striving for championship glory, certain supporters fear their aspirations could be jeopardized by the initial matches.

Europa League

Liverpool FC is set to compete in the upcoming Europa League tournament and has secured a spot in the group stage. The group stage will occur between September 21 and December 14, with the grand finale held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. While the final date has yet to be announced by UEFA, eager fans can tune into the group-stage draw taking place on September 1, 2023. You can watch it with a VPN from any location.

Where Can You Watch Liverpool Game?

Sky Sports will broadcast Liverpool’s highly anticipated season opener against Chelsea. Prior to the start of the season, both Sky Sports and BT Sport announced their selections for the opening weekend’s matches. In mid-July, they announced their televised picks up to mid-September.

In the 2022-23 season, American fans can enjoy every single one of the 380 Premier League games through multiple channels including NBC and Peacock both of which are known for streaming Liverpool games. This deal will continue to provide the same streaming options for fans.

If you wonder: “Can you watch matches on Liverpool TV?”, keep in mind that LFCTV GO, like other club channels, is strictly bound by broadcast regulations that prohibit the live streaming of first-team games on either the website or TV channel. This restriction applies to all competitive competitions including Premier League fixtures. However, it does showcase exclusive live coverage of pre-season games on its website and TV channel. Now that you know where to watch Liverpool matches, you can get a VPN download free of charge. Please note that after a first-team game, there is a mandatory waiting period before the channel can broadcast any footage on its platforms.

