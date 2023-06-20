(Video) Liverpool looking to offer sub role for midfielder Guardiola is ‘really impressed’ with – report

Liverpool are looking to add more midfielders to our squad this summer and with all eyes on who could be taking a starting role at the club, there looks to be some interest for more of a squad player too.

Speaking on Chasing Green Arrows, Graeme Bailey said: “There’s a lot of interest in Lavia, he’s seen as someone who could be the first-choice off the bench.

“I don’t think any of these clubs, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, Newcastle who are looking at him, I don’t think any of them will be looking at him as a starter from week one”.

With Pep Guardiola claiming he’s ‘really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing’ (via Manchester City’s official website), it’s clear that there’s certain interest in the player but his competition within each interested party may be high.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to add depth to his squad and with four players leaving Anfield who also played in the 19-year-old’s position, perhaps signing the Southampton man could be a strong option off the bench – with a view for a starting role in the future.

You can watch Bailey’s comments on Lavia (from 33:31) via Chasing Green Arrows on YouTube:

