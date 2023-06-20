Liverpool join Newcastle as only teams ‘ready to pay’ asking price for Serie A midfielder – report

There are many new midfielders that could move to Liverpool this summer and it seems that one of our top targets is also on the radar of Newcastle, a team that aren’t exactly short of financial might themselves.

As reported by FIRENZEVIOLA.it: ‘Liverpool and Newcastle are at the moment the only teams ready to pay what Fiorentina is asking’ for Sofyan Amrabat.

It was exclusively revealed to Empire of the Kop that ‘there were very good and positive meetings between the parties’ of the player and our club during the World Cup and so our interest looks to have been relatively long-standing for the player.

The Moroccan midfielder impressed everyone on the world stage in Qatar and there were many teams interested in signing him during the tournament, yet that interest seems to have firmly cooled since then.

After playing 49 times for Fiorentina this season, Jurgen Klopp will be impressed by the durability of the 26-year-old but he is somewhat one dimensional in being a defensive midfielder.

With Fabinho being a consistent starter in our team and the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic in the same role, it seems to make little sense for us to go and spend any of the remaining transfer budget on an area we are quite strong in.

Therefore, interest in targets like Nicolo Barella, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone and others is likely to be prioritised at this point – with the former Hellas Verona man perhaps being a solid contingency plan at this stage.

