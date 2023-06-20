Liverpool now prepared to cash in on academy gem who’s earned high-profile comparisons – report

Liverpool could be ready to cash in on an academy prospect who’s earned comparisons to a World Cup-winning legend, according to reports.

Football Insider claimed that the Reds are willing to entertain bids for Mateusz Musialowski this summer and won’t stand in his way if he wishes to depart and a satisfactory offer is presented to the club.

The 19-year-old changed his agents recently in preparation for a potential exit from Anfield, with his off-field affairs now being handled by his parents.

Polish outlet Sportowe Fakty had reported on Monday that two clubs from his homeland had shown an interest in signing him, either on loan or permanently, with talks believed to have been held with those prospective suitors.

Musialowski’s raw talent saw him dubbed ‘Little Messi’ by compatriot and former Reds goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek in an interview with the Liverpool Echo last month, although the winger endured a frustrating campaign during 2022/23.

He only scored twice in 18 appearances for Liverpool’s under-21 side and was restricted to eight starts in Premier League 2 (Transfermarkt), seeing younger academy prospects in Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak making the first-team breakthrough which continues to elude him.

As noted by Football Insider, the latter is now deemed likelier than the Polish youngster to fully make the leap from underage hopeful to senior stalwart, with the last 12 months seeing Musialowski’s development ‘stall’ somewhat.

He’s also entering the final year of his contract at Anfield (Transfermarkt), which could possibly sway the Reds towards cashing in on the 19-year-old while they still have the opportunity to do so.

There is the possibility of the club agreeing fresh terms with him in order to facilitate a loan move rather than a permanent exit, but following this report of a readiness to accept offers for the winger, it seems they could instead agree to a full sale for the right price.

If that does happen, it’d be a pity that Musialowski couldn’t quite make that transition from the academy to the first team, although his lofty comparisons to the Argentina legend suggest that he might well go on to enjoy a productive career away from Liverpool.

