Liverpool shouldn’t move for £35m midfielder Steven Gerrard hailed as ‘high-class’ – opinion

Steven Gerrard has backed Manchester City’s exit-linked midfielder Kalvin Phillips to have a ‘fantastic season’ with the Sky Blues in 2023/24.

This follows on from the England international’s goalscoring performance for Gareth Southgate’s men in the Euros qualifying clash with North Macedonia.

“I think that will give him motivation as well to come back and have a real strong pre-season,” the former Rangers boss told Channel 4 (in quotes carried by HITC).

“He will have had a frustrating season, but we all know he has got high-class quality.

“He will be desperate to go the Euros next season, and he will do that by having a fantastic season at Man City.”

The former Leeds United figurehead – whom the Reds allegedly wish to sign for £35m this summer (Daily Star) – has been something of an outcast at the Etihad of late after being deemed overweight by Pep Guardiola after returning from World Cup action in Qatar.

READ MORE: Gerrard has Trent Alexander-Arnold theory that would change Liverpool’s transfer plans

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal fire opening salvo in bid for £42.7m Liverpool target

Not a chance Liverpool try and sign Kalvin Phillips – nor should they!

Whilst Phillips’ obvious talent is no doubt wasted on the bench, it stands to reason that Liverpool probably won’t feel inclined to change that situation themselves.

The midfielder, typically utilised as a holding midfielder, simply isn’t what we’re looking for at 27 years of age. That much is certainly clear from our efforts of late, with the likes of Khephren Thuram (22) and Manu Kone (22) figuring high up in the list of reported targets.

We’ve been known to make exceptions where world-class quality is concerned (see our prior move for Thiago Alcantara), though a move for the Manchester City man would rightly be seen as something of a risk after amassing less than 600 minutes (according to Transfermarkt) last term.

Only two years separate Phillips and Fabinho (29) on top of that, which raises difficult questions too about future-proofing at a time when we’re clearly desperate for young, dynamic legs.

With all due respect – he simply wouldn’t be right for Liverpool this summer.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!