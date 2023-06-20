Sky reporter drops significant Gabri Veiga update amid reported Liverpool contact

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has shared a significant update regarding Liverpool transfer target Gabri Veiga.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have been ‘in contact’ over a possible move for the Celta Vigo midfielder and are also believed to have submitted an enquiry to the LaLiga club for the 21-year-old.

The Spanish youngster could now be set to move on from the Galician outfit, with Plettenberg tweeting on Tuesday morning: “Gabri Veiga is ready for the next step now. He will leave Celta Vigo. His management is considering many options as he could become a future top player in central midfield.

“Contact and talks with #CFC and others. Release clause of around €40m – confirmed. Bayern is not involved.”

Veiga came out last week and insisted that his full focus is on Spain’s efforts in the European Under-21 Championship, but there could be swift movement on his future once his involvement in that tournament has concluded.

Plettenberg’s update seems definitive in its declaration that the 21-year-old is ‘ready’ to leave Celta and will indeed depart the Balaidos, but whether Liverpool is his destination is another matter.

As cited by the German reporter, Chelsea are also believed to be in talks with the player over possibly luring him to Stamford Bridge, so it could potentially turn into a bidding war between the two English clubs.

Veiga’s performances in the Under-21 Euros could go some way towards sparking prospective suitors into affirmative action, should he impress as much for Spain as he did for his club during a 2022/23 season which saw him net 11 goals from midfield (Transfermarkt).

Two of those came in a final day win over Barcelona to ensure Celta’s top-flight status for another campaign, so the 21-year-old has already demonstrated an ability to come good when the stakes are at their highest.

He now looks certain to be on the move, so Liverpool’s transfer team must be ready to seize their opportunity whenever it comes.

