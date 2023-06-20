(Video) Robertson leads applause for Scotland fans as Georgia ‘refuse’ to take to field for Euro qualifier

There were some bizarre scenes in Scotland as Georgia reportedly refused to take to the field to face Scotland and Andy Robertson was one of the cheerleaders on the pitch, as they and the Scottish supporters awaited their arrival.

Here’s the timeline of events:

Both teams were on the pitch initially and paid their respects to Manchester United great Gordon McQueen:

Callum McGregor then put the home team into the lead, inside the first six minutes of the match:

The match was then soon suspended due to the rain that was gathering on the Hampden Park pitch:

Lengthy delays followed, with Connie McLaughlin reporting that “Georgia do not want to play this game”:

Long waits continued before the players returned to the pitch and our No.26 led the applause for those who had waited so patiently:

Until finally…:

Just when Jurgen Klopp thought our left-back’s season was ending soon!

