(Video) Robertson leads applause for Scotland fans as Georgia ‘refuse’ to take to field for Euro qualifier

There were some bizarre scenes in Scotland as Georgia reportedly refused to take to the field to face Scotland and Andy Robertson was one of the cheerleaders on the pitch, as they and the Scottish supporters awaited their arrival.

Here’s the timeline of events:

Both teams were on the pitch initially and paid their respects to Manchester United great Gordon McQueen:

Hampden Park pays tribute to Gordon McQueen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👏 pic.twitter.com/W70cZw0Tev — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

Callum McGregor then put the home team into the lead, inside the first six minutes of the match:

The fast start Scotland wanted as @CelticFC's Callum McGregor finds the bottom corner! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Steve Clarke's men continue their incredible run early on in this one 🔥#EURO2024 | #SCOGEO pic.twitter.com/Kml1vzrvjd — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

The match was then soon suspended due to the rain that was gathering on the Hampden Park pitch:

The match has been suspended at Hampden and the players have been taken off the pitch just after Scotland's goal 🌧 Just a few minutes into the game, the referee brings a halt to proceedings due to surface water on the pitch Reportedly, the hope is for just a 20 minute delay 🤞 pic.twitter.com/gOyVeqaR9x — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

Lengthy delays followed, with Connie McLaughlin reporting that “Georgia do not want to play this game”:

"Georgia do not want to play this game. They're in their dressing room, they're having a briefing with UEFA, and as things stand they are refusing to come out of their dressing room because they don't want this game to be played" 🗣️ The twists keep coming 🥴#EURO2024 | #SCOGEO pic.twitter.com/E2Cl1XpJ0b — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

Long waits continued before the players returned to the pitch and our No.26 led the applause for those who had waited so patiently:

The Scotland players show their appreciation to the patience of the fans at Hampden Park 👏 Georgia might be facing an even fiercer atmosphere now 👀#EURO2024 | #SCOGEO pic.twitter.com/7ZoLsEhFIw — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

Until finally…:

108 minutes after kick off, we're finally in the 9th minute of this game! 🙌 Scotland v Georgia resumes at Hampden Park after a LONG delay for a waterlogged pitch 💦#EURO2024 | #SCOGEO pic.twitter.com/6DKcSA1Sxl — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) June 20, 2023

Just when Jurgen Klopp thought our left-back’s season was ending soon!

