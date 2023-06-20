Fabrizio Romano: Three midfielders are ‘in contact with Liverpool’; ‘at least one’ set to arrive

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are ‘in contact’ with three midfielders regarding possible moves to Anfield this summer.

The Reds have already strengthened their options in the middle of the park this month with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, although he’s likely to be joined by one or more others before the transfer window ends.

Khephren Thuram is believed to have a preference for moving to Anfield, while a transfer enquiry has been submitted for Gabri Veiga and the Merseysiders are keeping tabs on Manu Kone.

Romano addressed the latest on Liverpool’s interest in the trio when speaking to GIVEMESPORT, stating that he expects ‘at least one’ of them to come to the club, who are giving themselves as much time as necessary to decide who’d be the best fit for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The Italian said: “They want to be 100% convinced on the next step they will do in the midfield because after signing Alexis McAllister, it is now really important for them to make sure they find the right player to complete the midfield.

“So all of them [Kone, Veiga and Thuram] are in contact with Liverpool, waiting for them to decide who is the next big target but for sure, at least one more midfielder will arrive.”

All three players are currently away with their countries for the European Under-21 Championship, so any progress on potential moves to Anfield is likely to be minimal until their involvement in that tournament ends.

Romano’s declaration that ‘at least one more’ midfielder will be signed should come as encouraging for Liverpool fans, all the more so after similar words were sounded by another trusted reporter in Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth.

While Klopp apparently wants the bulk of the Reds’ summer business done by the start of pre-season on 8 July, the transfer window doesn’t shut until the end of August, so the club still have plenty of time to secure the players they want.

It should be viewed as a positive that they appear to be giving themselves time to decide upon which of Thuram, Veiga or Kone would be the best fit for the team, rather than rushing blindly into trying to wrap up a deal quickly.

Things may be relatively quiet for now, but it seems likely that Liverpool’s pursuit of the trio will step up before long. If one or more of those are signed before the summer deadline, that’d leave the manager with a very strong midfield selection at his disposal for next season.

