Liverpool fans will revel in three-word admission from Micky van de Ven’s agent – report

The agent of reported Liverpool transfer target Micky van de Ven has made a three-word admission which could be interpreted with excitement by supporters of the Reds.

Jose Fortes Rodriguez was speaking to German outlet WAZ regarding the state of play over the Wolfsburg defender, who had recently voiced an apparent willingness to consider a move away from the Bundesliga club this summer.

The 22-year-old’s representative said that several clubs are interested in his client and left the door wide open for the possibility of a transfer, stating: “Micky has played a fantastic season. There are many clubs that are interested.

“It would be stupid to say now that he will definitely stay in Wolfsburg. Anything can happen this summer. A player like Micky, who has developed so well – the calls from the clubs come automatically. I am asked: What is the situation? Do we have a chance?

“As I said, anything can happen this summer. It could be that he leaves. But if the right club doesn’t come along, why shouldn’t Micky stay in Wolfsburg?”

While Rodriguez didn’t explicitly mention any of the clubs who are ‘interested’ in Van de Ven, Liverpool could well be one of those, having been tracking the Dutch defender in recent months (The i Paper).

There’s also a connection between Wolfsburg and Anfield, with the Reds’ new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke having previously worked with the Bundesliga club, so that could theoretically make a move for the 22-year-old more plausible.

The agent’s insistence that ‘anything can happen’ suggests that nothing has been decided one way or another regarding the player’s future, which may be viewed with excitement by some on Merseyside as hinting at the strong possibility of a transfer occurring.

Any Liverpool fans hoping for Van de Ven to be signed would also have been encouraged by David Lynch’s comment for Football Insider that the Dutchman is a ‘name to keep an eye on at the moment’ as he prepares to represent his country at the European Under-21 Championship.

That claim by the journalist, along with the remarks from Rodriguez, offer plenty of hope regarding a possible move for the Wolfsburg defender this summer, and it’ll be interesting to see if any significant developments materialise on that front in the near future.

