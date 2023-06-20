Why Liverpool are set for a seismic summer

Liverpool endured a lacklustre Premier League campaign in 2022/23. A poor start from the Reds saw them fall well off the pace in the title race and, even with a run of 11 games unbeaten to round off the domestic season, it was not enough to sneak into the top four.

The acquisitions of Fabio Carvalho, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez failed to help cut the gap to Manchester City, with Champions League qualification also proving elusive. As a result, Jurgen Klopp is about to embark on the biggest rebuild of his tenure so far.

The likes of Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta have all left the club on expired contracts, leaving the German tactician in need of several suitable replacements.

Liverpool fans would’ve been relieved then to see the club waste little time in tackling that objective first with the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a reported fee of £35m. The Argentinian proved to be one of Robert De Zerbi’s most influential assets on the south coast last campaign, putting in some stellar performances to help the Seagulls to sixth place and guarantee European football at the Amex for the first time in the club’s history. The 24-year-old has all the capabilities to be similarly successful in Klopp’s side next season, but the Merseysiders can ill afford to rest on their laurels in light of the clear need for additional surgery.

The Argentine playmaker can cover multiple roles in midfield and has all the necessary attributes to contribute to the rejuvenation of the department in question. However, the 55-year-old will want to learn from the mistakes of last year’s summer transfer window and will be well aware that he requires more than just the one addition in midfield before the season gets underway.

Liverpool’s stagnant transfer strategy last summer was no doubt compounded by Thiago Alcantara’s long spell out with injury, Fabinho’s sporadic form and Jordan Henderson’s loss of legs.

The club’s announcement that they were withdrawing their interest to sign Borussia Dortmund and England superstar Jude Bellingham earlier this year threatened to derail Klopp’s plans before they’d even been set in motion, but thankfully for Reds fans there are still plenty of attractive prospects keen on a move to Anfield.

One name that has been circulating around the rumour mill for quite some time now is Mason Mount. Chelsea have endured a disastrous start to life under new owner Todd Boehly and the Englishman is one of many players expected to be heading for the exit door before new manager Mauricio Pochettino arrives at the Bridge.

The 24-year-old’s contract with the Blues runs out next June and, without the lure of European football to keep the England international in West London, there’s more than a good chance that should he not opt for United, Klopp could entice him to Merseyside with a place in Liverpool’s starting XI alongside Mac Allister next season.

Khephren Thuram has also been heavily linked and the Frenchman would certainly add some much-needed physicality in Liverpool’s engine room. Should Thuram fall off the radar then Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan is another viable option who has taken huge strides this season as part of the team that reached the Champions League final.

The 26-year-old Italian would not be cheap but is entering the prime of his career, something Liverpool’s midfield is sorely lacking at the moment. You’d think at least two of these names would need to come in to support Mac Allister if Klopp’s side are to get back on the trophy trail.

It’s not just in midfield where strengthening is needed though. Elsewhere on the pitch, there are concerns that need addressing before problems develop beyond control, primarily in defence. A criticism often levelled against Liverpool over the course of the last campaign was their perceived fragility at the back.

While the Reds were the third-highest scorers having netted 75 goals in the league, they conceded a total of 47 goals making them the joint 8th-best defence in the league alongside Chelsea. Simply put, that tally is not going to win you titles. Chief among the concerns in this area of the pitch is the much-maligned Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 24-year-old is often cited as the main culprit in Liverpool’s defensive errors, having made a number of serious blunders leading to goals throughout the course of the season.

However, the narrative quickly changed toward the tail end of the 2022/23 campaign, with the England international flourishing under Klopp’s new 3-4-3 system. His new role allows him the freedom to roam and demonstrate his attacking flair but the tactical tweak does have a downside. While it solved an issue in midfield for the time being, it also leaves the right side of the pitch dangerously exposed.

There’s also Virgil van Djik’s situation to consider. In his time at Anfield, the Dutchman has established himself as one of the best footballers walking the planet, but his time on Merseyside will not go on forever. Injuries, sporadic form and contract expiration dates are just a few of the issues that plague Liverpool’s defensive unit, and with Van Dijk turning 32 this year, now could be the time to find a worthy successor.

These problems won’t be going away by themselves and so you can expect a centre-back to be high on the wishlist this summer beyond midfield reinforcements.

