’40 million’ clause revealed for Liverpool transfer target; club ‘would sell’ midfielder this summer – report

Alexis Mac Allister is likely not to be the last piece of transfer business completed this summer and so Liverpool supporters are eagerly awaiting what move we may complete next, with an asking price apparently set for another midfield target.

As reported by Spanish outlet AS (translated): ‘Gabri Veiga – One of the names of this summer. Its president already assured that Celta would sell it this summer for the 40 million of its clause, a sum that several Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle are willing to pay’ [via Paisley Gates].

Although the presence of transfer rivals like Chelsea and Newcastle would ordinarily mean we could be priced out of a deal, when a clause is in place there’s little reason for a bidding war on a transfer fee.

We can still be caught short when it comes to the players proposed wages and so this could be a place we may be priced out on but with The Athletic reporting that we have the second highest wage bill in the league, we’re clearly not shy on paying our players fairly.

The 21-year-old target managed 15 goal contributions across 40 games for Celta Vigo in all competitions last season, where he was deployed as a central, attacking and defensive midfielder.

It was reported that the Spaniard is ‘under consideration’ for a move to Anfield by James Pearce and with journalists in Spain (via SPORT) describing his performances as ‘pure gold’ in the last campaign – we could be prepared to pay the release clause.

It won’t be easy but Gabri Veiga could be a move that is worth getting increasingly interested about for supporters.

