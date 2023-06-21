(Image) Alisson returns home from international duty with finger injury

For many of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, the season is only now coming to a close and at least one man is carrying the battle wounds of a long campaign – with Alisson Becker showing off his new injury.

The 30-year-old sat out of both Brazil games in the past week following an injury to his finger and now that he’s on his way back home, the level of damage has been revealed.

Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘keeper shared a picture of his bandaged finger, alongside the caption ‘férias’ which translates to ‘vacation’.

It seems that the former Roma man is happy to finally end a campaign that began so long ago and few can argue that our player of the year hasn’t earned his break.

You can view the image of Alisson via his Instagram story:

