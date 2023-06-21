117 passes completed, 4 duels won: Liverpool-linked duo impress as Under-21 Euros get underway

Liverpool fans may have been watching this evening’s opening round of European Under-21 Championship action with interest as Netherlands took on Belgium in Group A.

The Dutch line-up featured Ryan Gravenberch and Micky van de Ven, both of whom have been linked with moves to Anfield this summer, and they both featured for the full 90 minutes of the teams’ goalless draw in Tbilisi.

As per Sofascore, both players put in solid performances in helping their side to get off the mark with a point in their first assignment at the finals.

The Wolfsburg defender was one of Netherlands’ best players on the day, posting their third-highest rating (7.3) and completing 73 of his 79 passes (92%), along with enjoying a 100% success rate for duels and dribbles, albeit with just one of each.

He also made two blocks and two clearances in helping the Dutch to keep a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, Gravenberch found a teammate with 44 of his 49 passes (90%) and won three of his duels, along with getting one shot on target, making one interception and one tackle and playing one key pass.

Both players can feel pleased with their performances in the tournament opener, with Van de Ven enjoying a particularly strong showing in terms of his efforts in possession.

The one danger for Liverpool is that a string of standout displays at the Under-21 Euros could either catapult the two Dutchmen into the shop window or see their respective clubs demand higher transfer fees to match their increased stock.

They’ll be in action again on Saturday evening at 5pm UK time when they take on Portugal, who lost 2-0 to co-hosts Georgia in their first match earlier today.

