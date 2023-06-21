(Video) Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans might have spotted an anomaly as dressing room clip emerges

A TikTok clip from inside the Liverpool dressing room at Anfield will have intrigued eagle-eyed Reds supporters, who may have concerns over an anomaly regarding three players in particular.

Footage shared by footy_takes_ on the social media platform showed recent footage from inside the home changing room, where the squad members’ names and numbers are clearly visible.

With the club launching their kit for the 2023/24 season in the final match match of the previous campaign, the new shirt features abundantly in the dressing room, albeit with some notable exceptions.

The four players who left Liverpool upon the expiry of their contracts – Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – are still featured, albeit with their names and numbers on the 2022/23 kit.

However, three men who are still part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad – Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Thiago – were also displayed with last season’s shirt rather than the one for next term.

That led the TikTok user who uploaded the clip to post the caption ‘Have Liverpool FC accidentally leaked that 3 big players are leaving?’.

While there has been some loose discourse about the futures of the trio, and the anomaly with the shirts might leave some Reds fans a little concerned, it could simply be a coincidence or genuine oversight, so we wouldn’t be inclined to jump to any major conclusions.

You can view the dressing room clip below, via footy_takes_ on TikTok: