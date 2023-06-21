(Video) Liverpool share footage of Anfield Road expansion as fans get first look at new feature

Photos and videos of the expansion of Anfield have been circulating online at a dizzying rate, and now Liverpool’s official Twitter channel has shared footage from inside the stadium.

The Reds’ social media team uploaded two short video clips of the ongoing work to the Anfield Road Stand, which once finished will see the venue’s capacity increase to 61,000.

One clip shows a view from the stand looking out onto the playing field and the other seats in the ground, with the 15-second snippet described as ‘the first unobstructed view of the pitch’.

Liverpool also tweeted an eight-second reel from underneath the new stand showing supporters ‘a first look inside our brand-new fan zone area’, albeit with the features of this particular setting yet to be installed.

Progress is visibly being made all the time, and it seems to be looking good for the work to be completed by 19 August, the date on which the Reds are scheduled to play their first home game of the 2023/24 season, with Bournemouth the visitors to the expanded Anfield.

You can view the clips of the latest expansion work below, via @LFC on Twitter: