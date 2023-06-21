The Athletic: Liverpool intend to keep faith in much-maligned ace who endured ‘terrible’ moments

Liverpool intend to keep faith with Joe Gomez and have no plans to sell him this summer, according to a piece by Andy Jones for The Athletic.

The article addressed the need for defensive reinforcements in the transfer market and assessed the current centre-back options at Anfield.

It was stated that, despite his pace diminishing since his arrival at the club in 2015 and no longer looking like ‘an assured presence consistently’, the Reds’ faith in the 26-year-old remains ‘undimmed’, with the five-year contract he signed last July offering demonstrative proof of that stance.

This report appears to contradict suggestions made by journalist Ryan Taylor to GIVEMESPORT last month that Liverpool would be open to selling Gomez for the right price in the current transfer window.

The £85,000-per-week defender (FBref) endured some difficult moments last season, being criticised by BBC Sport pundit Steven Thomson for a ‘terrible error‘ against Rangers in October and seeing his performance in the 5-2 defeatr to Real Madrid dubbed ‘appalling‘ by Darren Bent.

Gomez has also been ravaged by injury troubles during his time with the Reds (Transfermarkt), and some may adopt a mindset that, at 26, Liverpool could earn a decent fee from cashing in now rather than waiting until he nears his 30s by the end of his current contract.

However, the Londoner can still produce immense displays, not least his tour de force in the 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield last autumn, while his ability to shift over to either flank offers Jurgen Klopp a tremendous versatility.

The England international could potentially be utilised at right-back if Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to take up a midfield role next season, something which seems more than probable given how strongly the 24-year-old finished the 2022/23 campaign.

Even if Liverpool continue to try and bring in defensive additions over the summer, it’s easy to see why they intend to keep faith in Gomez, who let’s not forget was a stalwart of the Premier League title-winning line-up three years ago.

