Liverpool ‘preparing to make an offer’ for €40m midfielder; he’s ready to pack his bags – report

It’s going to be a summer where we’re linked with many different midfielders and it seems that our next transfer target could be close to becoming a Liverpool player, if the latest story can be believed.

As reported by Nice-Matin: ‘Khephren Thuram is closest to packing his bags, Liverpool have decided they want the player and are preparing to make an offer close to the demands of OGC nice (minimum €40m)’ [via @JoshLFC1909].

As this source originates from the city that the Frenchman is currently plying his trade, we could therefore read some truth into this latest update and expect that a move may soon be on the cards.

With the 22-year-old currently away on international duty with France though, we’re going to have to wait to the end of the European Under-21 tournament to come to a close which could be as late as the 8th of July.

Jurgen Klopp will want his transfer dealings done early but, even though this may be later than planned and a further delay will occur for all the negotiating to take place, some things are worth the wait.

Let’s hope that we have scoured the market, selected our No.1 option and are now ready to and complete a second piece of business – with our midfield changing significantly before the new campaign.

