Liverpool signing last summer ‘needs to go’ – ‘he’s just not a Klopp player’ – report

Liverpool fans are often more interested in the incoming transfer dealings of the club than anyone headed in the other direction but there’s been plenty of stories about one man leaving the squad.

Speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Ste Hoare responded to rumours about one player: “I think Fabio Carvalho needs to go and play as high-level football as possible…

“I think he’s better than the Championship but, at the moment, he looks like he’s just not a Klopp player.”

READ MORE: Midfielder Liverpool held ‘positive discussions’ with has ‘desire’ to move to Premier League – report

It seems a little harsh to write off the Anfield career of a player so young, after just one season and with limited minutes offered to him in this short time.

There have been so many stories about Fabio Carvalho wanting to depart Merseyside but it does also appear that the club aren’t willing to let him leave just yet.

This suggests that those within the club do think he has the capacity to be a ‘Klopp player’ and so there may well still be a future for him in red, even if he doesn’t see it himself or rather doesn’t want to.

The former Fulham man was obviously frustrated with a lack of opportunities and doesn’t see anything changing, with the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and further activity expected – you can’t really blame him.

The 20-year-old has a long career ahead of him though and he needs to ensure that any decisions he makes this summer don’t negatively affect the course of where his story may well end up.

It’s up to the player and the club to make the right decision in the best interest of all parties, which will hopefully end in a long and happy career with the Reds.

#Ep76 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Liverpool Transfer Committee Show!