Reports: Liverpool can exploit ideal transfer opportunity to complete rapid midfield double swoop

Liverpool could exploit one clear opportunity in the market this summer by pursuing two targets who share the same agent.

Both Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool Echo) and Nice’s Khephren Thuram (liverpoolfc.com) are supported by the efforts of Rafaela Pimenta.

Links have been comparatively more forthcoming for the latter, who has been deemed by multiple sources to be the most likely next incoming this summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool now officially have two of the most exciting young talents in world football

READ MORE: Chelsea suffer transfer sucker punch in race for £34m ‘electric’ Liverpool target – report

A happy coincidence Liverpool must exploit this summer?

The club’s official website interestingly points out that the Brazilian was spotted at Anfield for a goalless draw with Chelsea, an event that inspired much in the way of speculation as to the purpose of her visit.

Whilst that particular question remains unanswered, Pimenta’s stewardship of both midfielders’ careers could prove a more than ideal opportunity for us to exploit.

The signing of one further midfielder beyond Alexis Mac Allister is deemed a minimum target for the club, though our admiration for both aforementioned options has been extremely well-documented up to this point.

Convincing Bayern Munich to part ways with a talent still acknowledged to be one of the most exciting in world football could prove a hurdle too many for Jorg Schmadtke and Co., though we’ll be hoping the German’s Bundesliga experience could lend the club some kind of advantage.

On top of Pimenta’s relationship with Gravenberch and Thuram, that is!

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!