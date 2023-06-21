Liverpool’s net owner funding is ‘second lowest in the division’ – The Athletic

There is a certain split within the Liverpool fanbase of fans who think we have good owners and those who think quite strongly otherwise, although some recent evidence seems to make a strong argument against those in charge of our club.

A study in The Athletic found: ‘Liverpool’s net owner funding (the money put into the club by owners FSG, less the money taken out in the form of dividends) in the last five years is the second lowest in the division at negative £37million. By contrast, Manchester City’s owners have pumped £81m into the club in that time — and a whole lot more over the last decade.

‘A lack of external funding to augment the internal cash engines has hamstrung Liverpool somewhat. It’s something that needs to change if they are to maintain their position as one of the top clubs in English football and one of the best internal cash generators in the world’.

In summary, FSG are not putting much money into the club – in fact they are taking money and that is certainly not the best position for a football club to be in.

We all should praise the fact that John Henry has invested in the club and that we have two new stands, a new training facility and a fantastic squad of players which the report also revealed are cumulatively earning the second highest wages in the Premier League.

We should also praise sustainability where, although we come off the back of a disappointing season, the club is able to fund itself and be competitive in the biggest competitions in football.

However, we also shouldn’t be seeing the owners being able to make large amounts of money from the club – when we’re not in a position of winning every piece of silverware and with the perfect squad.

This summer is set to be pivotal and if we’re not in a position at the end of the window where there has been significant investment and a stronger playing staff available for Jurgen Klopp – then the anger will only increase.

Large investment will of course then change the figures involved above and change our league standing but this is a crucial window for the years that will follow.

