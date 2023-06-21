Luis Suarez set to announce retirement from football but Gremio don’t believe him – report

Liverpool fans will always hold a special place for Luis Suarez, with his on-field performances being up there with some of the very best we’ve ever seen but it looks like his footballing journey may be about to end.

As reported by Germán García Grova: ‘Luis Suárez told the board of Gremio that he is retiring from football. It is due to intense pain in the knee.

‘There will be a meeting between the parties to analyze the steps to follow. Gremio intends to put an “anti Inter Miami” clause’.

It seems then that our former No.7 has informed the club of his desire to leave through injury and wanting to end his playing days all together, after joining the Brazilian outfit in December 2022.

However, the desire for Gremio to place ‘an “anti Inter Miami” clause’ is rather suspicious and may seem to suggest that his current club don’t believe that his playing days are set to come to an end.

It’s not much of a secret that Lionel Messi is about to join the MLS team and with the duo having such a great bond at Barcelona and friendship away from football too, it looks like there could be a chance of a reunion on the cards.

Whether the 36-year-old is of the thinking that any offer for his services won’t be accepted, isn’t clear at this point but the presence of doubt from the Porto Alegre team seems to suggest there’s a chance of a move to the USA.

We’ll have to wait and see for what happens but there’s still no taking away from what the Uruguayan gave us supporters during his Anfield days.

You can view the Suarez news via @GerGarciaGrova on Twitter:

💣Luis Suárez le comunicó a la directiva de #Gremio que se retira del fútbol. 👉🏾Se debe a intensos dolores en la rodilla. 📌Habrá reunión entre las partes para analizar los pasos a seguir. 🚨#Gremio pretende poner una cláusula “anti #InterMiami” ℹ️Vía @EsportesGZH pic.twitter.com/HRxgKURRno — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) June 20, 2023

