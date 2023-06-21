Pundit tells out-of-favour Liverpool star to fill in for Ivan Toney at Brentford

Alan Hutton has suggested that it would be ‘a decent move’ for Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho to trade Anfield for the Gtech Community Stadium this summer.

Key man Ivan Toney is set to be out of action until 16 January 2024 owing to an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules last term, and the former Fulham star has been advised that he could plug the gap.

“You look at Brentford, they had an outstanding season,” the former Aston Villa star told Football Insider.

“They try and play decent football, they are missing Ivan Toney and need somebody else that is going to take that load. It is a decent move.

“West Ham as well have a lot of tricky players. Is he going to play there week in week out?”

A lack of minutes accumulated last term could very well convince Thomas Frank’s men otherwise, though it could prove a shrewd move if they can restore the attacking midfielder’s Championship form.

19 goal contributions (11 goals and eight assists) registered across the English second-tier and FA Cup in 2021/22 is certainly nothing to sniff at.

At 20 years of age too, it has to be accepted that there is plenty of developmental time ahead for a talent not lacking in raw potential.

Whether we’re prepared to sanction the exit of a starlet we were pushing to sign as early as the winter window back in 2022/23 remains a point of debate.

Carvalho is something of a nowhere man fo Liverpool as things currently stand; he’s unlikely to fend off competition from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez on the left-flank and lacks the physicality to compete effectively in the midfield.

Still, we’d be surprised to see anything other than a loan deal agreed at this stage.

